ICAR AIEEA Result link 2026 activated

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2026 result on its official website, exams.nta.nic.in/icar. Candidates declared eligible will be able to register and fill choices for the ICAR counselling process.

How to download ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps once the result link is activated:

Visit the official NTA ICAR website i.e., exams.nta.nic.in/icar Click on the ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2026 Result link Provide the required login credentials Submit the details The ICAR AIEEA PG result/scorecard will be displayed Check the details mentioned on the result carefully Download and save the scorecard for future reference and counselling

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result safely as the examination records available with NTA are retained only for a limited period.

Details mentioned in ICAR AIEEA Result

The result/scorecard will contain important candidate and examination-related information, including:

Candidate's name

Application/registration number

Examination details

Subject/major subject group

Marks/score obtained

Overall merit rank

Qualifying/eligibility status

Category details, wherever applicable

ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026: How is the result prepared?

The overall merit/rank list is presented in terms of the overall merit rank prepared by ICAR separately for each major subject. In case two or more candidates secure equal marks, the inter-se merit is determined using the following criteria: