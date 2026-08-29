ICAR AIEEA Result link 2026 activated

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2026 result on its official website, exams.nta.nic.in/icar. Candidates declared eligible will be able to register and fill choices for the ICAR counselling process.
Candidates can follow these steps once the result link is activated:
Visit the official NTA ICAR website i.e., exams.nta.nic.in/icar
Click on the ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2026 Result link
Provide the required login credentials
Submit the details
The ICAR AIEEA PG result/scorecard will be displayed
Check the details mentioned on the result carefully
Download and save the scorecard for future reference and counselling
Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result safely as the examination records available with NTA are retained only for a limited period.
The result/scorecard will contain important candidate and examination-related information, including:
Candidate's name
Application/registration number
Examination details
Subject/major subject group
Marks/score obtained
Overall merit rank
Qualifying/eligibility status
Category details, wherever applicable
The overall merit/rank list is presented in terms of the overall merit rank prepared by ICAR separately for each major subject. In case two or more candidates secure equal marks, the inter-se merit is determined using the following criteria:
Candidate with fewer negative marks are ranked higher.
If the tie continues, the older candidate are ranked higher.
If the tie still persists, the candidate with the higher Class 12 percentage/CGPA is ranked higher.