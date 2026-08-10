ICAR AIEEA Answer Key 2026 to be released this week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2026 examination this week at the official website www.nta.ac.in
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA-PG) is conducted by NTA for admission to postgraduate programmes in agriculture and allied sciences, as well as for the award of ICAR-PG scholarships.
Follow these steps to access and save the provisional answer key from the NTA ICAR portal:
Open a browser and go to exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR.
On the homepage, click the link labelled ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 Provisional Answer Key.
A login screen will appear and enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
Click Submit or Login to enter the answer key section.
Select your subject or paper code from the available dropdown.
The answer key will be displayed on screen after which click Download or Print to save a PDF copy for reference.
Follow these steps to file a formal objection in the answer key:
Visit exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR and log in with your Application Number and Date of Birth.
Click the Challenge Answer Key link on the dashboard.
Choose the question number(s) you wish to challenge from the displayed list.
For each question, choose the answer option you consider correct and upload a supporting document: a scanned page from a standard textbook, research paper, or ICAR study material that backs your claim.
Proceed to the payment gateway and pay INR 200 per challenged question online.
Submit the challenge and save or print the confirmation page for your records.