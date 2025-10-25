ICAI to announce CA September 2025 results on November 3

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results of the CA September 2025 examination, which includes Final, Intermediate, and Foundation courses, on November 3. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to view them on the official ICAI websites, icai.org and icai.nic.in .

Speculation about the publication date has been widespread on social media, with numerous students and Chartered Accountants suggesting that the results will be announced on November 3. However, the ICAI has not yet provided an official confirmation of the result declaration date.

The CA Final exams for Groups 1 and 2 took place on September 3, 6, and 8, and September 10, 12, and 14, 2025, respectively.

The intermediate course exams were held on September 4, 7, and 9 for Group 1 and September 11, 13, and 15 for Group 2.

Meanwhile, the Foundation course exams were conducted on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

Once the results are released, candidates can check their scores by visiting the ICAI result portal and following these steps: