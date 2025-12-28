ICAI proposes optional joint taxation scheme for married couples

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has proposed the introduction of an optional joint taxation scheme for married couples, as part of its pre-Budget consultation with the finance ministry, arguing that the move would better reflect India’s household realities and curb income-splitting practices.

In its representation, ICAI said that under the existing Income-tax framework, individuals are taxed separately, with each taxpayer entitled to a basic exemption limit of Rs 4 lakh under the default tax regime and Rs2.5 lakh under the optional regime. While this structure works well for dual-income households, a large section of Indian families continue to rely on a single earning member.

“This often creates an incentive to artificially transfer income to other family members to utilise individual exemption limits,” ICAI said, adding that an optional joint taxation framework could address this distortion.