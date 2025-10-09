ICAI CA September 2025 results expected soon: Step-by-step guide for students

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the results for the CA September 2025 exams soon. Students who appeared for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams can check their scores on the official ICAI website, icai.org , once the results are declared.

While reports suggest the results could be announced in the first week of November, ICAI has not confirmed an exact date. The institute will update its website with the official schedule ahead of the release, and candidates are advised to rely solely on these official notifications.

How to check results?

Once ICAI declares the results, follow these steps: Visit the official ICAI website: icai.org Click on the “Results” link prominently displayed on the homepage Select your exam type: Foundation, Intermediate, or Final Log in using your registration number and PIN/password View your scorecard and subject-wise marks Download and print a copy of your result for future reference

What to keep in mind

ICAI communicates all updates regarding exam results strictly through its official channels. Students are advised to avoid relying on unofficial websites, social media posts, or third-party sources for information on the results.

On the result day, heavy traffic on the website can sometimes cause login issues. If you face difficulties accessing your scorecard, try again after some time or clear your browser cache to resolve the problem.

Once the results are announced, students who pass can start planning their next stage of CA training, including registration for articleship or moving on to the next level of exams. Those who do not pass will need to check ICAI notifications for supplementary exams, deadlines, and other guidance for reappearing candidates.