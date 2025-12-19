ICAI CA January 2026 admit cards OUT: Download before THIS date

The admit cards for the Chartered Accountants (CA) January 2026 examinations were released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) yesterday, December 18, 2025.

The admit cards have been released for all levels of the ICAI CA January 2026 exams, namely Foundation, Intermediate and Final.

The deadline to download your admit card is January 31, 2026.

Here’s how candidates can download their ICAI CA January 2026 admit cards:

Visit the official ICAI portal eservices.icai.org . On the homepage, click on "January Admit Card" under the "News and Events" section. Enter the required credentials and click on "Submit". Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

The CA foundation exams will begin on January 18, 2026, with Accounting as the first subject. Intermediate examinations will begin on January 6, while the final exams are scheduled to start on January 5, 2026.

All examinations will last three hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The ICAI has added Paper 6 (Integrated Business Solutions) to the CA Final course exam beginning in May 2024, which will be held using open-book technique.

For this exam, candidates are permitted to bring their own hard-copy material to the exam center and use it to answer the questions.

Such material may include study materials, practice guides, ICAI-supplied revisionary test papers, textbooks, bare Acts, student notes, or any other reference source.