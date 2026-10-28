ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result expected soon; October 31 likely, official date awaited

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 examination results soon, with October 31 emerging as a possible date in media reports. The institute has not issued an official announcement confirming the date or time of the result.

Candidates who appeared for the examination should monitor ICAI’s official website and its result portal for the announcement. The results will be available online, and candidates will need their registration number and roll number to access their marks.

The CA Foundation examinations were held in pen-and-paper mode on September 2, 5, 7 and 9 across examination centres in India. The result announcement is now awaited by candidates seeking to progress to the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy course.