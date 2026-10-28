ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result expected soon; October 31 likely, official date awaited

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 examination results soon, with October 31 emerging as a possible date in media reports. The institute has not issued an official announcement confirming the date or time of the result.
Candidates who appeared for the examination should monitor ICAI’s official website and its result portal for the announcement. The results will be available online, and candidates will need their registration number and roll number to access their marks.
The CA Foundation examinations were held in pen-and-paper mode on September 2, 5, 7 and 9 across examination centres in India. The result announcement is now awaited by candidates seeking to progress to the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy course.
CA Foundation September 2026 result: Where to check
Candidates will be able to access their results through the following websites once ICAI activates the result link:
Candidates should keep their registration and roll numbers ready. The result page is expected to display subject-wise marks and the candidate’s qualifying status.
How to download the CA Foundation scorecard
Once the result is declared, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit caresults.icai.org.
Find the link for the CA Foundation September 2026 examination result.
Enter the registration number and roll number as requested.
Submit the details to view the result.
Check the marks and qualifying status, then download or print the scorecard for future reference.
Candidates should verify their personal details and marks after downloading the result. Any discrepancy should be reported to ICAI through its official channels.
What are the passing marks for CA Foundation?
To pass the CA Foundation examination, candidates must secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent in the aggregate across all four papers. The examination has a total of 400 marks, making the minimum aggregate requirement 200 marks, alongside the individual subject threshold.
The four papers cover:
Accounting
Business Laws
Quantitative Aptitude
Business Economics
Papers 1 and 2 are descriptive, while Papers 3 and 4 are objective. A deduction of one-fourth of a mark applies for each incorrect answer in the objective papers.
CA Intermediate September 2026 result already declared
ICAI declared the CA Intermediate September 2026 results on October 22. Candidates were able to access their results through the same official result portal using their registration and roll numbers. The Foundation result date, however, remained unconfirmed in the institute’s announcements reviewed for this report.
Candidates should treat October 31 as a reported possibility rather than a confirmed deadline and rely on ICAI for the final result announcement.