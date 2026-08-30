IC-HERVM 2026: International Conference on Higher Education Reforms to Be Held in Nagpur

Nagpur: G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur, is organising the International Conference on “Higher Education Reforms through Quality Education, Research & Capacity Building for Better Employability” (IC-HERVM 2026) from December 12 to 13, 2026.

The conference will be held at the G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur, and is being organised under the Anusandhan and Higher Education Foundation (AHEF) Partners for Accelerated Innovation & Research (PAIR) programme of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and the Ministry of Education.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra, and G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur.

According to the conference brochure, IC-HERVM 2026 will bring together researchers, academics, policymakers, industry representatives and other stakeholders to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities in higher education.

The conference will particularly focus on themes such as quality education, research and innovation, employability, interdisciplinary collaboration and industry-academia partnerships. It also seeks to explore how emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, can contribute to transforming higher education.

The organisers have outlined several objectives, including promoting innovation and research, strengthening interdisciplinary collaboration, developing entrepreneurship, enhancing academic-industry partnerships and creating a platform for knowledge exchange.

The conference will feature keynote sessions, technical presentations, panel discussions and collaborative sessions involving experts from academia, industry and research institutions.

The brochure also highlights focus areas including NEP 2020 implementation, academic and administrative reforms, AI and emerging technologies, digital transformation, curriculum development, skill development and industry-academia collaboration.

The event is expected to provide researchers, faculty members, students and industry professionals an opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss practical approaches to strengthening India's higher education ecosystem.