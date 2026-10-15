IBPS SO Prelims result 2026 declared at ibps.in; check direct link here

Chennai: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the Specialist Officer (SO) Preliminary Examination results today, October 15, 2026. It has activated the IBPS SO Prelims results 2026 link on the official portal at ibps.in. Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS SO Prelims exam can access their results using valid login credentials. One must use their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to check the IBPS SO results 2026.

The exam authoroty has conducted the IBPS SO Prelims examination on August 29, 2026. The recruitment drive was conducted for Specialist Officer posts across participating banks. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be called to appear for the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2026, scheduled for November 1.

How to check IBPS SO Prelims results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Find the CRP-SPL-XVI (result status of online preliminary examination for CRP-SPL-XVI)

Step 3: Click on the link to land on the results page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as registration number or roll number and password or date of birth

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Download and keep the hard copy of IBPS SO Prelims results 2026

Click here for IBPS SO Prelims results 2026

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official portal for latest updates on IBPS SO Mains admit card 2026 and other details.