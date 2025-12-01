IBPS RRB exam 2025 admit cards OUT

The call letters or admit cards for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) preliminary exam have been made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today, December 1.

The admit cards have been issued under the IBPS RRB 14th recruitment cycle. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download the admit card till December 14, 2025, on the official website ibps.in .

The exam for the position of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in RRBs is set for December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025.

Here’s how to download the IBPS RRB 2025 admit cards:

Visit the official website ibps.in . On the homepage, click on "Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter For CRP-RRBs-XIV". Enter your registration number and password and click on "Login". Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

The IBPS RRB examination will be held for a total duration of 45 minutes, 25 minutes allowed for Reasoning and 20 minutes for Numerical Ability.

The exam will have two stages: a Preliminary round & the Main exam. The Prelims exam, which is for 80 marks, does not have any weightage in the final selection outcome, but acts as a pathway to the Main exam. Outcomes of the Main exam determine whether the candidate is selected for the posts.