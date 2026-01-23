IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result 2025 declared; Mains exam on February 1 

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the much-awaited Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Clerk Prelims result 2025 today, January 23, 2026. It has activated the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result 2025 link on the official portal at ibps.in. Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can access the IBPS results 2025 with valid login credentials. One must enter their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to check the IBPS RRB results 2025.

Candidates must note that IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam results will be available till January 29, 2026. The exam authority has conducted the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam on December 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2025. Candidates who stand out in the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam. The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam will be held in online mode on February 1, 2026.