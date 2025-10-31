IBPS raises Clerk vacancies to 13,533: More details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised its Clerical Cadre recruitment notification for 2025, announcing a sharp increase in vacancies under the IBPS CRP-Clerical XV cycle.

The total number of posts has been increased from 10,277 to 13,533, following updated manpower requirements from participating public sector banks.

The revision marks a rise of over 3,200 vacancies, offering fresh hope for candidates preparing for banking sector jobs. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal have seen the largest increases.

Meanwhile, a few states have recorded marginal reductions due to revised staffing assessments.

The new number of open vacancies in these states is as follows:

Uttar Pradesh: from around 1,315 to 2,346

Bihar: from 308 to 748

West Bengal: from 540 to 992

Delhi: from 416 to 279

Candidates who have already applied are not required to submit fresh applications. Their earlier submissions will automatically be considered under the revised vacancy distribution. The additional positions are expected to slightly ease competition and could lead to lower cut-off marks in several states.

The registration window for IBPS Clerk 2025 opened on 1 August and closed on 28 August after an extension. The preliminary exam was held in early October, and shortlisted candidates will appear for the mains on 29 November 2025.

This recruitment drive forms part of IBPS’s annual process to fill clerical positions in 11 public sector banks across India.