IBPS issues advisory against fake recruitment notices on social media

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a strong advisory to candidates preparing for banking recruitment tests against a fake job notification that is being disseminated on various social media platforms.

According to the institute, several individuals and organisations have made false claims to be "affiliated with IBPS" or "associated with its recruitment processes."

IBPS has vehemently denied these claims, noting that no external person, agent, or consultancy is permitted to represent or participate in any aspect of its recruitment or selection activities, India Today reports.

Stressing its transparency, IBPS stated that all official recruitment-related information and notifications are only published on its official website, www.ibps.in . Candidates are advised to avoid any messages, advertising, or posts that do not come from this verified source.

The institute further said that its name, logo, and other identifiers are registered proprietary trademarks, and any unauthorised use or misuse of them will result in strict legal action against those responsible.

Individuals or organisations that currently use IBPS's name without permission have been advised to halt these activities immediately.

"The public in general and jobseekers/candidates in particular are cautioned that IBPS neither authorises nor endorses any individuals/entities about its operations or functions," the official statement read.