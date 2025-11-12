IBPS Clerk results 2025: When to expect them

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the IBPS Clerk (Customer Services Associate) (CSA) Prelims Result 2025 soon. When the preliminary exam results are released, candidates can view and download them from the official website ibps.in .

The recruitment drive for the Customer Service Associate (Clerical Cadre) posts aims to fill 13,533 vacancies.

The Prelims phase was held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025 and consisted of 100 marks across English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability, completed in one hour.

According to the official notification, the results are expected in November 2025, though no exact date has been confirmed.

The preliminary test results will most likely be contingent on the mains exam date of November 29, 2025. Candidates could expect the results to be revealed in the third week of November 2025.

Follow the steps to check the IBPS Clerk Result 2025:

Visit the official website: www.ibps.in .

On the home page, click on the “CRP-Clerical" and then on the "Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre XV” link.

On the new page, click on the text reading “Result Status of online preliminary examination 2024-25 for CRP-CSA XV”.

Enter your registration number or roll no and password or date of birth as the login credentials.

Match the Captcha Code and log in to check the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025.

Download or save your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result and qualification update for future reference.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.