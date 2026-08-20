IBPS Clerk 2026: Registration window to close on August 21 for 11,403 vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to close the registration window for Customer Service Associate (Clerk) recruitment under CRP CSA-XVI. The IBPS Clerk 2026 registration window will close on August 21 for a total of 11,403 vacancies across 11 public sector banks.

Interested candidates who meet all the eligibility conditions set by the exam authority can apply online for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026 through the official portal at ibps.in. Aspirants are advised to check all the eligibility conditions including age limit before completing the registration process.

IBPS Clerk eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university. One should also possess basic computer knowledge and know the local language of the state. The age limit is 20 to 28 years.

How to apply online for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Find the IBPS Clerk under CRP CSA-XVI

Step 3: Start the registration process with basic details

Step 4: Fill in the IBPS Clerk application form with all personal and academic details

Step 5: Upload the photograph and signature

Step 6: Uplaod all the required documents

Step 7: Pay the IBPS Clerk application fee

Step 8: Submit the IBPS Clerk registration form

Step 9: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need