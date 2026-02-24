Quantum and cloud in focus as IBM charts investment roadmap for India

New Delhi: Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that IBM is planning investments in quantum computing and cloud infrastructure across India, which is expected to create new opportunities for the country's growing technology talent pool.



The Minister shared the update after holding a meeting with senior officials of IBM, highlighting the company's continued commitment to expanding its presence in India's advanced technology sectors.



In a social media post, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "IBM is planning investments in quantum computing and cloud infrastructure across India. It is further strengthening its design teams in India, especially in advanced semiconductor nodes. These efforts will generate more opportunities for India's young talent pool."