IBM launches infrastructure innovation centre in India to drive enterprise AI

Bengaluru: IBM today announced the launch of its first Infrastructure Innovation Centre, the Sangam Infrastructure Innovation Centre, housed within its new India Systems Development Lab (ISDL) campus. This new center will drive co-creation and innovation for India and for the world.

The center underscores IBM's continued investment in India as a strategic hub for advanced infrastructure engineering and AI innovation serving both domestic and global markets, according to the press release by IBM.

Designed as a collaborative engineering hub, the center will bring together IBM's systems architects and infrastructure specialists from ISDL to co-create AI solutions with clients, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Global System Integrators (GSIs), Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and ecosystem partners. By bringing together cutting-edge infrastructure technologies, hybrid cloud capabilities and AI solutions under one roof, the center is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of secure, scalable and responsible enterprise AI systems. The initiative supports enterprise transformation in India while contributing to global infrastructure innovation.



With the establishment of this center, IBM further strengthens India's position as a critical engine for AI infrastructure innovation supporting enterprises in building secure, scalable and future-ready AI systems.

"India is at a pivotal moment in its AI journey, and infrastructure will define the pace and scale at which organizations can innovate," said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia.



"Across industries, enterprises in India are modernizing mission-critical systems to become AI-ready. This Center reflects IBM's long-term commitment to India and strengthens our ability to design, build, and scale infrastructure solutions locally; tailored to India's unique market needs while contributing to global innovation. As India advances toward becoming a global AI leader, resilient, secure, and high-performance infrastructure will be the bedrock of that transformation," he added.