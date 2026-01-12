IB opens applications for Global Youth Action Fund 2026

The International Baccalaureate (IB) has opened applications for the Global Youth Action Fund 2026, a grant programme for secondary school students aged 12 to 19 who are working on projects with a social impact.

According to an announcement issued on January 12, students enrolled in both IB and non-IB schools are eligible to apply. Applications will remain open until January 30, 2026, and can be submitted by individual students or student groups.

The Global Youth Action Fund supports youth-led initiatives addressing community-level challenges. Since its launch, the fund has supported over 290 projects involving more than 440 young people worldwide. Past projects have focused on issues such as climate action, gender equity and digital inclusion across different regions, a press release from IB states.

Projects submitted for consideration must align with at least one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Applications are assessed by an international panel comprising educators, experts and youth representatives.

Selection criteria include the project’s stated purpose, innovation, potential impact, sustainability, and evidence of collaboration and leadership.

Selected applicants may receive grant funding of up to USD 3,000, depending on project requirements and the committee’s assessment. In addition to financial support, recipients are offered mentorship and opportunities to engage with peers and professionals working in related fields.

“Young people today are showing great resilience and curiosity in the face of global challenges, starting from within their communities and working outwards to develop initiatives that drive meaningful change,” Dr Nicole Bien, Chief Community Partnerships and Development Officer at the IB, said of the Fund.

Dr Bien added, “We are delighted to support these young leaders in their inspiring efforts.”

The Global Youth Action Fund forms part of the IB’s broader youth engagement initiatives, which include platforms for students to share experiences and approaches to addressing social and environmental concerns.

Further details on eligibility and the application process are available on the IB’s official website.