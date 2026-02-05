IAS officer Rashmi Kamal to lead Census operations in West Bengal



Her headquarters will be located in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Kamal, with nearly two decades of administrative experience, will oversee census-related activities and citizen registration processes in the state.

The Office of the Director of Census Operations plays a key role in conducting the decennial Census and implementing the provisions of the Citizenship Act related to registration.



"The President is pleased to appoint Ms Rashmi Kamal, IAS (WB:2006), an officer belonging to the West Bengal Cadre of Indian Administrative Service, as Director of Census Operations/Director of Citizen Registration. West Bengal, with effect from January 14, 2026 (AN) and for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on central deputation under the Central Staffing Scheme," reads an order issued by the Office of the Registrar General under the Ministry of Home Affairs.



The move comes as preparations are in full swing, considering MHA's January 7 notification regarding the houselisting operations for the Census of India 2027 beginning between April 1 and September 30 this year across all states and Union Territories (UTs). The houselisting exercise will be carried out over a 30-day period to be specified separately by each state and UT within the notified timeframe.