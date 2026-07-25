Who is T K Anil Kumar, the new Secretary overseeing India's school education department?



Earlier on Friday, Naresh Pal Gangwar was appointed as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education.

Gangwar replaced Vineet Joshi, who was Higher Education Secretary. Joshi has been transferred to the Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj.

The replacement comes amid the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak issue.

Moreover, the National Testing Agency (NTA) terminated 47 officials from their service, sources said on Friday and added that legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials.

The sources said that the steps are part of a complete overhaul of the NTA that has been in controversy over paper leaks.

Meanwhile, Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet today, stating that he had submitted his resignation to PM Modi to ensure that the protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

The resignation came after weeks of nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities and a 26-day hunger strike led by Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. The agitation was spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demanding accountability over alleged paper leaks.