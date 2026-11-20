New Delhi: The Indian Air Force and Central Sanskrit University (CSU) in Delhi have joined hands to facilitate access to structured learning and certification opportunities in yoga for Agniveervayu, officials said on Thursday.
A Memorandum of Understanding MoU) was signed at the Air Headquarters here.
This collaboration marks "another significant step" in the IAF's continued endeavours towards capacity building, skill enhancement and facilitating wider educational opportunities for Agniveervayu through collaborations with higher education institutions, the defence ministry said.
The MoU signing ceremony was chaired by the Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel.
It was signed by the Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education), on behalf of the IAF, and the vice-chancellor of the CSU, the officials said.
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