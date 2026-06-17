IAF airlifts NEET-UG re-exam question papers as NTA rolls out seven-layer security system

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted sealed NEET UG 2026 question paper consignments to 18 locations across the country as part of a seven-layer security framework put in place by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The IAF deployed its heavy-lift C-17 Globemaster aircraft to transport sealed consignments to 18 strategically designated locations, including Patna and other high-stakes testing hubs. Upon arrival at these regional airbases, the cargo is transferred to heavily guarded ground transport and remains under strict surveillance until it reaches examination centres. More than 200 sorties were flown as part of the operation. A trial landing by an Indian Army helicopter was also conducted at the Armed Reserve Ground in Tirunelveli as part of advance logistics preparations.

The elaborate arrangements follow the cancellation of the May 12 NEET UG examination after allegations that the question paper had been leaked before the test. The re-examination for affected candidates will be held on June 21.

The airlift operation forms one component of a seven-layer security framework for the re-examination. The framework secures every stage of the paper's journey, from question setting and printing to transportation, candidate verification and answer sheet evaluation.