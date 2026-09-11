IAF Airforce Agniveer exam city slip 2027 out; exam on Sep 22 and 23

Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the exam city slip for Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027. It has activated the IAF Airforce Agniveer exam city slip 2027 on the official portal at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. Candidates who had registered for the Airforce Agniveervayu recruitment 2026 can download their exam city slip with valid login credentials. One must use their registered email id and password to download Airforce Agniveer city slip 2026.

The official website reads, "Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027 is available in Candidate login. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 48 to 72 hrs prior to date of exam."

The Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 exam will be conducted on September 22 and 23, 2026. The exam authority has released the examination city slip before admit card so that registered candidates can plan their travel to the allotted examination centre. IAF Airforce Agniveer admit card 2027 will be available for download through candidate login 48 to 72 hours before the date of examination.

How to download Airforce Agniveer exam city slip 2027?

Step 1: Open the official portal of Airforce Agniveer at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in

Step 2: Find the link for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the Airforce Agniveer Inatke 2027 page

Step 4: Enter the login credentials such as email id and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The IAF Airforce Agniveer exam city slip 2027 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of city slip for future need