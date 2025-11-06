IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment results OUT: Check here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially declared the results for the Agniveer Vayu recruitment for Intake 02/2026, enabling thousands of candidates who appeared for the online examination to check their performance status.

According to multiple sources, the examination for this intake was held on March 22, 2025, and the results were made available on May 7, 2025, via the official portal at agnipathvayu.cdac.in .

To check the Air Force Agniveer Result, follow these steps:

Open your web browser and visit the official website of Air Force Agniveer at agnipathvayu.cdac.in . Locate the Candidate Login section on the homepage and click on it. Enter your username and password in the provided fields. After logging in, find the result section, which may be labelled as Result or Result of Phase-I Exam on the dashboard. Look for the link/button corresponding to the Phase-I exam result for Intake 02/2026 and click on it. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Review it carefully and take note of any important details. Save your result and take a printout for future reference.

The result display includes roll numbers of those shortlisted to progress to the next phase of the selection process, which comprises the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), adaptability assessments, and medical examination. Aspirants are advised to check all details on their result page for accuracy and to print a hard copy for future reference.

The Agniveer Vayu scheme under the government’s broader Agnipath Scheme offers a four-year term of engagement in the IAF, after which candidates may be eligible for absorption or skill certification.