IAF tests highway runway in UP with fighter jets, proves round-the-clock readiness



These strategically developed airstrips on national expressways substantially augment operational flexibility and serve as a critical force multiplier during emergencies, reinforcing national security and disaster response capabilities.

The collaborative framework between the IAF's operational requirements and UPEIDA's civil infrastructure management and support of the local civil administration optimises the operational viability of such highway airstrips. The synergy displayed between the three organisations in the ELF activation not only strengthens the overall strategic posture of the nation but also enhances the HADR capabilities in the region, the release added.