IADVL Tamil Nadu conducts dermatology workshop for PG students

Cuddalore: The Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists Tamil Nadu, in association with the Department of Dermatology, Government Cuddalore Medical College, conducted a two-day Basic Skills Workshop titled 'IADVL TN Derma Launch 2026' at the AMS Hall, Medical Library, Government Cuddalore Medical College, Chidambaram.

According to organisers, the programme was conducted for first-year postgraduate dermatology students from Government and private medical colleges across Tamil Nadu.

"The workshop aimed to ensure equitable academic exposure and strengthen the basics of dermatology training for all beginners in the specialty across the state," the organisers said.

They added that it was the first such initiative by IADVL Tamil Nadu bringing together postgraduate students from across the State on a single academic platform.

The sessions covered dermatology history-taking, common skin disorders, sexually transmitted infections, leprosy, severe dermatological diseases, drug allergies, dermatopathology, lasers, dermatosurgery, hair transplantation, aesthetics and research publications. Information on ICMR-sponsored research projects and grants was also shared.

The inaugural function was presided over by Prof. Dr. M Mahendran, Dean of Government Cuddalore Medical College and Hospital. Prof. Dr. PK Kaviarasan, President of IADVL Tamil Nadu, welcomed the gathering.Live demonstrations of laser procedures, chemical peels, microneedling radiofrequency and dermatosurgical techniques were conducted during the workshop.

A total of 126 delegates participated in the programme.