IACS PhD Admissions 2027: Applications open for Spring Semester; check eligibility, fee and last date

IACS PhD Admissions 2027: Eligibility

For general-category candidates, a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent in the master's degree is mandatory. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled and other eligible categories require at least 50% marks, subject to the applicable rules.

The institute has stated that candidates must also meet the minimum eligibility requirements prescribed under UGC rules and the specific qualification requirements of the respective School.

Candidates must be Indian citizens and should be below 30 years of age on the closing date of application. Age relaxation will be applicable according to Government of India rules.

The application/examination fee is Rs 1,200 for general candidates and Rs 600 for SC/ST candidates.

The fee has to be transferred electronically to the IACS account, and the electronic transfer reference number must be entered in the application form. Candidates can make the payment through NEFT or by depositing the amount at an SBI counter having CBS facility.