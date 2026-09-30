IACS PhD Admissions 2027: Applications open for Spring Semester; check eligibility, fee and last date

The Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS), Kolkata, has invited applications for admission to its regular full-time PhD programme for the Spring Semester 2027, with the academic session scheduled to begin in January 2027. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the IACS PhD admission portal.
The last date to submit the IACS PhD application is October 25, 2026. The institute has also indicated a tentative interview window from November 5 to 13, 2026, although the dates are subject to change. The exact date and time of the admission test or interview for individual Schools will be announced on the IACS website.
IACS PhD Admissions 2027: Eligibility
For general-category candidates, a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent in the master's degree is mandatory. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled and other eligible categories require at least 50% marks, subject to the applicable rules.
The institute has stated that candidates must also meet the minimum eligibility requirements prescribed under UGC rules and the specific qualification requirements of the respective School.
Candidates must be Indian citizens and should be below 30 years of age on the closing date of application. Age relaxation will be applicable according to Government of India rules.
The application/examination fee is Rs 1,200 for general candidates and Rs 600 for SC/ST candidates.
The fee has to be transferred electronically to the IACS account, and the electronic transfer reference number must be entered in the application form. Candidates can make the payment through NEFT or by depositing the amount at an SBI counter having CBS facility.
Selection process
IACS will shortlist applicants on the basis of merit at the School level. Selection will consider the candidate's academic record, performance in the appropriate national-level examination and performance in a written test and/or interview, as decided by the respective School.
Only shortlisted candidates will be informed through email and called for the written test and/or interview. The institute has also clarified that meeting the minimum eligibility criteria does not automatically guarantee shortlisting.