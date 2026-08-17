"I wish CM had shown sincerity": BJP slams Hemant Soren as JPSC-JSSC student protests enter 24th Day



Shah Deo argued that the four ministers sent for negotiations should have been replaced. He noted that past discussions under them remained inconclusive and that two panel members had previously made "objectionable remarks against students."

"We have no objections to talks. The talks should indeed take place and the Govt should accept the demands of the protesters. But it would have been better had they removed the four ministers, who had been a part of these talks from the beginning, from today's talks. Despite their efforts, the talks remained inconclusive. Two of those ministers had made objectionable remarks against students...So, what kind of message are you sending out?" he said.