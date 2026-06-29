Medical fraternity honours Anupam Kher for contributions to cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher has received a rare honour at a recent recognition from an international gathering of leading doctors, scientists and researchers.

Kher was invited as the Chief Guest at the event, which brought together eminent medical professionals from around the world, many of whom have dedicated their careers to advancing cancer research.

"MY MOST UNUSUAL AND PRESTIGIOUS AWARD! JAI HO! Some awards leave you speechless. This was one of them. Yesterday, I had the privilege of being the Chief Guest at an extraordinary gathering of some of the finest doctors, scientists and researchers from across the world. People who spend their lives searching for cures, fighting cancer, pushing the boundaries of medical science, and quite literally giving people a new lease on life. And then... they honoured me," the actor wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DaJ_y9dgumz/

Sharing his emotional experience, the actor said he was overwhelmed when the medical fraternity chose to honour him for his contribution to society through cinema and entertainment.

"I honestly didn't know how to react. I was humbled, overwhelmed, grateful... and for a few moments, completely numb. Because I entertain people. These remarkable men and women save lives. So to receive an award from such accomplished minds is not just an honour--it feels like a blessing. Perhaps it is life's way of reminding us that every sincere contribution, in its own way, has value," Kher said.

The actor also shared pictures and videos from the event, which took place at the Hotel Marina Plaza in Mumbai.

The honour for Anupam Kher comes at a time when the actor recently announced his return to Bengali cinema as a producer after 26 years. After 'Bariwali,' he is producing 'Shuru Theke Shuru' with producer Firdausal Hasan. The film will mark the directorial debut of writer-director Shamik Banerjee.