Praggnanandhaa calls Norway Chess title his career-best achievement

"I think this is like (the biggest win of my career)...also stronger in terms of like average rating. I think, because you have like some 2600s (rating) in Wijk Aan Zee (Tata Steel Chess tournament). But here it's just the top players," said Praggnanandhaa after his final-round win over Vincent Keymer, which took him to 18 points and held off challenges from USA's Wesley So and France's Alireza Firouzja.