India’s natural abundance fascinates British writer Richard Kerridge

Ramnagar: Nature and the environment have been an integral part of India's literary and cultural traditions since ancient times, with Sanskrit literature offering rich depictions of forests, rivers, seasons and wildlife in the works of poets such as Kalidasa and Bhavabhuti.



British nature writer and ecocritic Richard Kerridge praised the country's nature writing tradition and highlighted works including Prerna Singh Bindra's ‘The Vanishing: India’s Wildlife Crisis’, which he described as "perhaps the Indian version of Rachel Carson's ‘Silent Spring’,and Yuvan Aves’ ‘Intertidal: A Coast and Marsh Diary’, which explores the tidal landscape near Chennai and the small creatures living in rock pools and along the shore.



He said such works demonstrate how Indian nature writing can move between personal experiences and larger global questions surrounding climate and the environment.

"I think there is some tremendous work happening here in India," Kerridge told ANI.