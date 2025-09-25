'I hope to inspire more women to lead in male-dominated roles,' says first woman president of doctors' body

Dr Devaunshi Kaul from Safdarjung Hospital has been elected president of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), becoming the first woman to head a national-level resident doctors’ body in India. In an interview with TNIE, she spoke about women’s representation in leadership, continuing attacks on doctors, the unresolved issue of long working hours, and how the lack of permanent recruitment is pushing young residents into the private sector.
Excerpts:
What does being the first woman president of FORDA mean to you?
Honestly, it feels both humbling and a privilege. Women have had very limited representation in such positions, not because we cannot lead, but because opportunities are rarely given to us. For men, leadership often comes naturally through networks; for women, it is an uphill climb. I am grateful to my seniors who believed in me and gave me this chance. I am also the first woman president of the Safdarjung RDA. I hope this inspires other women to step forward. Personally, I believe women bring a different style of leadership—less aggressive, more balanced, and more empathetic. That balance is vital for associations constantly negotiating between doctors, hospital administrations, and the government.
Has doctors’ safety improved since last year’s RG Kar Hospital incident?
Safety of doctors remains one of the most pressing issues. I would not say there has been a complete resolution. Attacks are still happening. The bigger problem is the lack of strict action afterwards. The problem is not just the attacks but the lack of strict action afterwards. Associations like ours continue to push the government for stronger laws, but progress has been slow. There has to be a national policy for workplace security in healthcare, just as in other professions. Without such laws, security depends on individual hospitals. Making this part of Health Ministry protocols is one of my key agendas.
Women doctors face extra risk during night duties. How do you see this?
This is a very real concern, raised every year, but very little changes. In government setups, things move slowly—clearances can take years. In tier-one cities like Delhi, conditions are better with guards, CCTV and lighting. But in tier-two cities and peripheral hospitals, the situation is starkly different. There are no guards, wards are poorly lit, and security is practically absent. A doctor walking through an unlit corridor at midnight should not have to fear for her safety. We usually approach matters through protocol, but sometimes I feel we need to be more aggressive. Until stricter measures are taken, women residents will remain vulnerable.
Has anything changed on working hours after SC intervention?
On paper, yes. The National Medical Commission has capped working hours at 48 per week and institutes like AIIMS have issued directives. But in reality, residents—especially in surgical branches—still work 24 to 48 hours at a stretch. The truth is simple that the system doesn’t have enough doctors. If one resident leaves after 12 hours, often there is no replacement, so they stay on. Issuing guidelines will not solve this. We need more postgraduate seats, more junior residents, more ad-hoc residents. Unless the workforce expands, reforms on working hours will remain aspirational.
Why are senior residents avoiding government faculty posts?
In government hospitals especially, recruitment has been irregular and mostly contractual, sometimes for just 44 days. Pay is low—often less than senior residents. Corporate hospitals pay more, so many doctors are forced to leave.
Is this pushing young doctors out of the government system?
Absolutely. Every year hundreds of senior residents finish their term, but only a handful are absorbed as faculty. Out of a batch of 100, only 5 or 6 may return to their own institute. Many want to stay in government service, but without permanent posts and fair pay, they cannot. Unless the ministry expands seats and streamlines recruitment, the understaffing and overwork will continue.