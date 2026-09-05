On Teachers’ Day, Kejriwal says educators deserve highest respect

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended wishes on Teachers' Day and paid tributes to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "On the birth anniversary of former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji, I offer my deepest respects to him and extend heartfelt wishes for Teachers' Day to all my fellow citizens. I hold teachers in the highest regard in my heart. In the transformation of government schools in Delhi and then in Punjab, teachers have made the greatest contribution. A government can only provide better infrastructure. But the children studying there are given a strong foundation by teachers alone. I am grateful to all of them."



Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India every year on September 5 to honour teachers and recognise their contribution to education and nation-building.



The day marks the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned philosopher, scholar and teacher. His contribution to education and public life is remembered on the occasion.

Teachers’ Day provides an opportunity for students to express their gratitude and respect towards their teachers, who play an important role in imparting knowledge, nurturing talent and shaping the character of students.