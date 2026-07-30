I&B Ministry's Hindi Advisory Committee pushes wider use of Hindi and AI tools in official communication

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Hindi Advisory Committee has called for the wider use of Hindi across government work, digital communication, publications and public outreach, while also emphasising the adoption of AI-based Hindi tools and modern technologies to strengthen official functioning.

The committee meeting was held on July 27, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan.

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release issued on July 30, the meeting reviewed measures to further promote the progressive use of Hindi across the Ministry and its affiliated media organisations.