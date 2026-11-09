I&B Ministry invites applications from startups working in films for participation at WAVES Bazaar

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited applications from startups working in the field of film and allied technologies for participation in the WaveX Startup Pavilion at WAVES Bazaar during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa 2026.
The initiative aims to provide an exclusive platform for innovative startups to showcase their products, technologies and solutions to the national and international film and media industry, an official statement said.
The IFFI Goa will be held from November 20 to 28.
The initiative will also facilitate opportunities for networking, industry engagement and collaboration with filmmakers, production houses, investors in the global creative ecosystem.
Applications are open to DPIIT-registered startups operating in the film and related technology domains.
Eligible startups will be considered through a screening and evaluation process conducted by a Selection Committee constituted by WaveX.
Interested and eligible startups are encouraged to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their innovations on an international platform, the statement said.
Registration form and more information are available at : wavex.wavesbazaar.com Queries may be directed to Wavex-mib[at]gov[dot]in.
The IFFI, established in 1952, is one of Asia's significant film festivals, celebrating excellence in world cinema and providing a platform for filmmakers, artists, producers and cinema enthusiasts from India and across the world.
Held annually in Goa, IFFI brings together the global film fraternity to showcase diverse cinematic works, encourage creative exchange and promote international collaboration in the field of cinema.
WaveX (WAVES Startup Accelerator) is a startup accelerator and incubation initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting dedicated to nurturing innovation, entrepreneurship and emerging talent in the Media and Entertainment sector.
It focuses on supporting startups working in areas such as Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) and media technologies.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.