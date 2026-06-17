‘I Am a Students’ Minister’: P Viswanathan at Dinamani’s Manavar Malar launch

Speaking at the event, the minister and organisers highlighted how the nature and purpose of education have evolved in the modern technological era, where education today plays a crucial role in employment, skill development and career advancement. They noted that students now have access to a wide range of academic disciplines and professional opportunities across sectors, including engineering, medicine, law, business and emerging technologies.

Minister P Viswanathan described himself as a ‘students’ minister’ and said students could approach him anytime with ideas, suggestions and reforms related to higher education. Quoting former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, he said, 'The future of the nation is shaped within the four walls of a classroom,' while stressing the importance of education in nation-building. He emphasised that hard work remains the secret behind success in education.

The editor note stated that Manavar Malar is a guide to students who want to pursue higher education, what opportunities are available, and how to access them.