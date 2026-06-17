‘I Am a Students’ Minister’: P Viswanathan at Dinamani’s Manavar Malar launch

At a time when students are navigating a rapidly evolving educational landscape marked by increasing competition, Dinamani, tamil daily of The New Indian Express, has released 'Manavar Malar'—a comprehensive guide to higher education and career paths designed to provide clarity on opportunities, courses, future career prospects, and emerging educational avenues.
Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan released the Manavar Malar at an event held at the DG Vaishnava College campus in Chennai. Dinamani Editor K Vaithiyanathan introduced the publication and addressed the gathering. The first copy of the publication was received by Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of The New Indian Express Group. The event was presided over by The New Indian Express Group CEO Lakshmi Menon, college principal Dr Santosh Babu and College Secretary Ashok Kumar Mundhra.
Speaking at the event, the minister and organisers highlighted how the nature and purpose of education have evolved in the modern technological era, where education today plays a crucial role in employment, skill development and career advancement. They noted that students now have access to a wide range of academic disciplines and professional opportunities across sectors, including engineering, medicine, law, business and emerging technologies.
Minister P Viswanathan described himself as a ‘students’ minister’ and said students could approach him anytime with ideas, suggestions and reforms related to higher education. Quoting former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, he said, 'The future of the nation is shaped within the four walls of a classroom,' while stressing the importance of education in nation-building. He emphasised that hard work remains the secret behind success in education.
The editor note stated that Manavar Malar is a guide to students who want to pursue higher education, what opportunities are available, and how to access them.