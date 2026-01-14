Hyundai Motor aims to develop India into a ‘strategic export hub’

Seoul: The head of South Korea's automotive giant Hyundai Motor Group has visited three key overseas markets -- China, the United States and India -- at the start of the new year as part of the group's global expansion strategy, the company said on Wednesday.

Executive Chair Euisun Chung's visits were aimed at exploring business opportunities in major economies that are expected to underpin the group's future growth, while also seeking partnerships with leading global companies, the group said in a press release.

During his visit to India, Chung toured three production facilities -- Hyundai Motor's Chennai and Pune plants and Kia's Anantapur plant -- to review production operations and sales strategies.