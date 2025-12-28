Hypertension in kids on rise in India

According to Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, consultant paediatrician at Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, who treated the child, the school student’s BP returned to normal because it was detected early. “This case tells us the importance of early detection of hypertension and how lifestyle modifications can curb hypertension at an early age.”

What worried the doctor was the hypertension, which once was primarily diagnosed in adults, as it is now being reported by health care professionals across the world and in India among children and adolescents.

The Bengaluru teenager’s case is not an isolated one. In India, as well as globally, an increasing number of children are being detected with BP or hypertension. Described as paediatric hypertension, it has now become a growing global concern.

Dr Rajiv Narang, professor and HOD of cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi, said in recent years the topic of childhood hypertension has received increasing attention worldwide. He said this is also reflected in a recent meta-analysis published in the medical journal ‘The Lancet’. The meta-analysis included 83 studies encompassing approximately 440,000 children. Its findings clearly demonstrated that the prevalence of hypertension among children is rising globally, Dr Narang added.