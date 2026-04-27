Hydrating summer beverages you need to try

Apple, Fresh Figs and Date Shake By D Punitha
Ingredients
Apple: 1
Figs: 2-3
Dates: 2-3
Milk: 250 ml
Method
Blend figs, apples, and dates with milk. Serve chilled. Top it with ice cubes, if you wish.
Note: Dates and figs give the required sweetness. However, you can add sugar as per taste.
Pathaneer Ice Apple Combo By D Punitha
Ingredients
Pathaneer
Ice Apple
Method
Cut ice apples (nungu) into cubes and add them to pathaneer (palm nectar). Add a tinge of lime.
Note: You don’t need to add sugar.
Horchata By Olivia Daniel
Ingredients
Any long-grain white rice: 1 cup
Almond or cashews: 20 g
Water (for soaking)
Cinnamon stick: 1 or 15 g (powder)
Condensed milk: 1 cup
Vanilla extract: 1 tsp
Ice cubes
Method
Soak the rice and almonds (or cashew) in water with the cinnamon stick for 4–6 hours (or overnight). Dry roast the rice and almonds in medium heat for about 10 minutes. Blend it with water, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and condensed milk. Strain through a fine sieve or cloth to remove grainy bits. Add milk or water to the residue and blend again. Refrigerate or serve over ice. Sprinkle a little cinnamon powder on top.
Masala shikanji
Ingredients
Lemon: 3
Sugar: 2½ tbsp
Salt: To taste
Black salt: ½ tsp
Coriander powder: 2 tsp
Black pepper powder: 2 tsp
Roasted cumin powder: 1 tsp
Mint leaves: A handful
Chilled water/soda: To top up
Ice cubes: A few (optional)
Method
In a large jug, combine the freshly squeezed juice of three lemons with sugar, salt, black salt, coriander powder, black pepper powder, and roasted cumin powder. Add a small splash of chilled water. Whisk until the sugar fully dissolves and the spices are evenly blended. Lightly bruise a handful of mint leaves between palms to release their aroma. Add them to the mixture along with a few ice cubes to keep it chilled. Pour in chilled water or soda to fill the jug, stir gently to combine, and serve.
Papaya and Muskmelon Combo By D Punitha
Ingredients
Papaya and muskmelon: in equal proportion
Milk: 250 ml
Method
Cut equal quantities of papaya and muskmelon. Add milk, sugar (optional), and blend it in the mixer. You can add ice cubes if you want.
Note: You can replace milk with curd, and sugar with jaggery.
Passion Fruit Lassi
Ingredients
Passion fruit pulp: ½ cup
Milk: 1 cup
Curd: 1 cup
Cinnamon powder: ¼ tsp
Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp
Vanilla essence: ½ tsp Sugar: To taste
Salt: A pinch
Ice cubes: Optional
Method
Scoop out the passion fruit pulp. Add the pulp to a blender along with 1 cup of curd, 1 cup of milk, cinnamon powder, cardamom powder, and vanilla essence. Add a pinch of salt to balance the tanginess, then add sugar to taste. If you prefer it chilled, add a handful of ice cubes, then blend everything until the mixture is smooth, creamy, and slightly frothy. Pour into tall glasses. Garnish with a spoonful of passion fruit pulp before serving.
Cold Milo By Olivia Daniel
Ingredients
Milo powder: 3 tbsp
Full cream cold milk: 1½ cups
Ice cubes: 8–10
Chocolate ice cream: 3 scoops
Condensed milk: 100 g
A pinch of salt
Method
Add all the ingredients to a blender. Blend for about 30 seconds, or until the ice is fully crushed and the mixture is smooth and frothy. Pour into chilled glasses. Dust 1-2 spoons of Milo powder for an extra rich finish (optional).
Tender Coconut Cooler
Ingredients
Tender coconut: 1 (pulp & water)
Sabja seeds: 1 tsp
Lemon: 1/2
Salt: ¼ tsp
Optional
Green chillies: 1-2 slit
Sugar/honey: 2-3 tsp
Method
Soak the sabja seeds in water for 10–15 minutes until they swell and turn jelly-like. Meanwhile, open the tender coconut, collect the water, and chop the soft pulp into small pieces. In a large glass, combine the coconut water, pulp, lemon juice, salt (and sugar or honey if you prefer sweetness, or a slit green chilli for a kick). Stir well. Add the soaked sabja seeds, mix gently, then add plenty of ice cubes. Give it a final stir, pour into a tall glass, and serve chilled.
This story has been written by Sonu M kothari.