Hydrating summer beverages you need to try

Apple, Fresh Figs and Date Shake By D Punitha

Ingredients

Apple: 1

Figs: 2-3

Dates: 2-3

Milk: 250 ml

Method

Blend figs, apples, and dates with milk. Serve chilled. Top it with ice cubes, if you wish.

Note: Dates and figs give the required sweetness. However, you can add sugar as per taste.