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Hydrating summer beverages you need to try

Proper hydration is key to tackling the summer heat, and CE lists some refreshing traditional and modern drinks to keep you cool
Hydrating summer beverages you need to try
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Apple, Fresh Figs and Date Shake By D Punitha

Ingredients

Apple: 1

Figs: 2-3

Dates: 2-3

Milk: 250 ml

Method

Blend figs, apples, and dates with milk. Serve chilled. Top it with ice cubes, if you wish.

Note: Dates and figs give the required sweetness. However, you can add sugar as per taste.

Pathaneer Ice Apple Combo By D Punitha

Ingredients

Pathaneer

Ice Apple

Method

Cut ice apples (nungu) into cubes and add them to pathaneer (palm nectar). Add a tinge of lime.

Note: You don’t need to add sugar.

Horchata By Olivia Daniel

Ingredients

Any long-grain white rice: 1 cup

Almond or cashews: 20 g

Water (for soaking)

Cinnamon stick: 1 or 15 g (powder)

Condensed milk: 1 cup

Vanilla extract: 1 tsp

Ice cubes

Method

Soak the rice and almonds (or cashew) in water with the cinnamon stick for 4–6 hours (or overnight). Dry roast the rice and almonds in medium heat for about 10 minutes. Blend it with water, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and condensed milk. Strain through a fine sieve or cloth to remove grainy bits. Add milk or water to the residue and blend again. Refrigerate or serve over ice. Sprinkle a little cinnamon powder on top.

Masala shikanji

Ingredients

Lemon: 3

Sugar: 2½ tbsp

Salt: To taste

Black salt: ½ tsp

Coriander powder: 2 tsp

Black pepper powder: 2 tsp

Roasted cumin powder: 1 tsp

Mint leaves: A handful

Chilled water/soda: To top up 

Ice cubes: A few (optional)

Method

In a large jug, combine the freshly squeezed juice of three lemons with sugar, salt, black salt, coriander powder, black pepper powder, and roasted cumin powder. Add a small splash of chilled water. Whisk until the sugar fully dissolves and the spices are evenly blended. Lightly bruise a handful of mint leaves between palms to release their aroma. Add them to the mixture along with a few ice cubes to keep it chilled. Pour in chilled water or soda to fill the jug, stir gently to combine, and serve.

Papaya and Muskmelon Combo By D Punitha

Ingredients

Papaya and muskmelon: in equal proportion

Milk: 250 ml

Method

Cut equal quantities of papaya and muskmelon. Add milk, sugar (optional), and blend it in the mixer. You can add ice cubes if you want.

Note: You can replace milk with curd, and sugar with jaggery.

Passion Fruit Lassi 

Ingredients

Passion fruit pulp: ½ cup

Milk: 1 cup

Curd: 1 cup

Cinnamon powder: ¼ tsp

Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp

Vanilla essence: ½ tsp Sugar: To taste

Salt: A pinch 

Ice cubes: Optional

Method

Scoop out the passion fruit pulp. Add the pulp to a blender along with 1 cup of curd, 1 cup of milk, cinnamon powder, cardamom powder, and vanilla essence. Add a pinch of salt to balance the tanginess, then add sugar to taste. If you prefer it chilled, add a handful of ice cubes, then blend everything until the mixture is smooth, creamy, and slightly frothy. Pour into tall glasses. Garnish with a spoonful of passion fruit pulp before serving.

Cold Milo By Olivia Daniel

Ingredients

Milo powder: 3 tbsp

Full cream cold milk: 1½ cups

Ice cubes: 8–10

Chocolate ice cream: 3 scoops

Condensed milk: 100 g

A pinch of salt

Method

Add all the ingredients to a blender. Blend for about 30 seconds, or until the ice is fully crushed and the mixture is smooth and frothy. Pour into chilled glasses. Dust 1-2 spoons of Milo powder for an extra rich finish (optional).

Tender Coconut Cooler

Ingredients

Tender coconut: 1 (pulp & water)

Sabja seeds: 1 tsp

Lemon: 1/2

Salt: ¼ tsp

Optional

Green chillies: 1-2 slit

Sugar/honey: 2-3 tsp

Method

Soak the sabja seeds in water for 10–15 minutes until they swell and turn jelly-like. Meanwhile, open the tender coconut, collect the water, and chop the soft pulp into small pieces. In a large glass, combine the coconut water, pulp, lemon juice, salt (and sugar or honey if you prefer sweetness, or a slit green chilli for a kick). Stir well. Add the soaked sabja seeds, mix gently, then add plenty of ice cubes. Give it a final stir, pour into a tall glass, and serve chilled.

This story has been written by Sonu M kothari.

Chennai
Tamil Nadu
summer drinks

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