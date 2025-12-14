Hydrate more during the day, less at night

While age has always been the strongest risk factor for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), ethnicity and lifestyle factors also play a big role in its onset. While explaining healthy habits that can prevent early onset of the disease, Dr Vineeth Adiyodi, senior consultatnt urologist at Malabar Hospitals, Kozhikode, says people should drink more water during the day and reduce fluid intake in the evenings, in an interview with Affan Abdul Kadar. Edited excerpts:

What are the symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia?

Common symptoms include frequent urination, especially at night (getting up 2–3 times or more), weak urine flow or urine taking longer to start, feeling of incomplete emptying after urinating, urgency or sudden strong need to pass urine, dribbling at the end of urination, and straining to pass urine. In Kerala, many men think it’s age-related bladder weakness, but it is often due to prostate enlargement.

Who is at most risk of developing BPH?

Age is the strongest non-modifiable risk factor. The prevalence of BPH (histologically) rises sharply with age. Observational studies (cited by EAU) show that older men have increased prostate size, more lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), and higher risk of progression.