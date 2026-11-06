Hyderabad’s Young India Police School targets 720 students as new campus nears completion

The Young India Police School (YIPS) in Manchirevula, Hyderabad, is expected to begin full-fledged academic operations from its new campus in the next academic year, with Telangana Director General of Police C.V. Anand directing officials to accelerate construction of its first academic block.

During an inspection on November 5, Anand reviewed construction progress and infrastructure requirements at Academic Block-I. He instructed officials to complete the building by April 2027, ahead of the 2027-28 academic session, and approved several additional works.

The proposed block will include classrooms, laboratories and other facilities required for the school's academic programme. Anand also reviewed the work of committees overseeing academics, infrastructure, recruitment, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and financial matters.

Officials informed him that the school currently has 345 students enrolled up to Class VI. It aims to accommodate around 720 students in the next academic year, with infrastructure eventually planned for a capacity of 1,000.