Hyderabad’s Young India Police School targets 720 students as new campus nears completion

The Young India Police School (YIPS) in Manchirevula, Hyderabad, is expected to begin full-fledged academic operations from its new campus in the next academic year, with Telangana Director General of Police C.V. Anand directing officials to accelerate construction of its first academic block.
During an inspection on November 5, Anand reviewed construction progress and infrastructure requirements at Academic Block-I. He instructed officials to complete the building by April 2027, ahead of the 2027-28 academic session, and approved several additional works.
The proposed block will include classrooms, laboratories and other facilities required for the school's academic programme. Anand also reviewed the work of committees overseeing academics, infrastructure, recruitment, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and financial matters.
Officials informed him that the school currently has 345 students enrolled up to Class VI. It aims to accommodate around 720 students in the next academic year, with infrastructure eventually planned for a capacity of 1,000.
School enrolment rises from 120 to 345
YIPS began operations in April 2025 from a temporary campus with an initial enrolment of around 120 students. Its student strength increased to 345 by the 2026-27 academic year.
The Telangana government established the institution to provide quality education to children of police personnel, including those serving in demanding roles that often require long working hours and extended deployments.
The school is also open to children from the general public. During the foundation-stone ceremony for Academic Block-I in September 2026, Anand said 50% of the seats would be reserved for students from the general community. Children of Home Guards would also be eligible for admission.
The institution is envisioned along the lines of Army and Sainik schools, with an emphasis on academics, discipline, sports and extracurricular activities.
CBSE-based curriculum and expansion plans
According to the school's official website, YIPS follows a curriculum based on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) standards, supplemented by activity-based learning, STEM education, digital literacy and experiential learning.
Its academic model also includes physical education, life-skills development and programmes focused on students' emotional well-being.
The school currently offers classes up to Grade 7, with plans to develop into a Nursery-to-Class XII institution. Its website lists admissions for the 2027-28 academic year in Grades 1 to 7.
The government has also indicated plans to establish another branch in Warangal in the future, according to the Chief Minister's message on the school's official website.
Focus on career guidance and student welfare
During the inspection, Anand emphasised the importance of discipline, career guidance and a supportive school environment. He said students should receive guidance to help them make informed decisions about their future.
He also referred to concerns about drug use among young people and stressed the need for an educational environment that promotes responsible behaviour and personal development.
Senior police officials, including Additional Director Generals of Police Mahesh Bhagwat and Anil Kumar, and other members of the school management and construction committees attended the review.
The completion of Academic Block-I is expected to enable the school to shift from its temporary premises and increase its intake in the 2027-28 academic year.