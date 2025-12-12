Hyderabad’s smart classroom dream fades as digital panels lie defunct

HYDERABAD: If the promise of “smart classrooms” once signalled a technological step forward for government schools in Hyderabad, the present condition of Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) tells a different story.

Two years after the School Education Department replaced blackboards with touch-screen panels for Classes 8, 9 and 10, many of these devices are now lying unused on classroom walls.

Across several schools, the IFPs have become unresponsive — blinking, freezing or not switching on at all — largely due to weak internet connectivity and the absence of Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) units.