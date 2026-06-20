Hyderabad University studies reveal new insights into plant immunity and crop diseases

HYDERABAD: Dr J Madhuprakash, assistant professor, Department of Plant Sciences from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has co-authored three research papers published in the international journal, Science Advances, recently, offering fresh insights into how plants defend themselves against devastating crop diseases and how pathogens evolve to overcome these defences.

Dr J Madhuprakash collaborated with an international team of researchers during his study leave at The Sainsbury Laboratory (TSL), Norwich, United Kingdom.