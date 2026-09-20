Hyderabad to host Harvard Executive Education programmes from December 2026

HYDERABAD: Harvard University will offer executive education programmes in Hyderabad from December 2026, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced, as the state steps up efforts to attract international universities and build the city as a global education and skills hub.

The announcement came after Reddy met representatives of UK universities and business schools at the Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI) in Hyderabad. The proposed Harvard programmes will be conducted in collaboration with MCRHRDI. The university had earlier agreed in principle to conduct executive education programmes in Hyderabad, with the state government working towards a formal agreement.

Telangana is also pursuing academic partnerships with institutions including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Purdue University, the University of London, Virginia Tech and Northeastern University. The proposed collaborations could cover executive education, dual-degree programmes, faculty development and research.