Hyderabad to host Harvard Executive Education programmes from December 2026

HYDERABAD: Harvard University will offer executive education programmes in Hyderabad from December 2026, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced, as the state steps up efforts to attract international universities and build the city as a global education and skills hub.
The announcement came after Reddy met representatives of UK universities and business schools at the Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI) in Hyderabad. The proposed Harvard programmes will be conducted in collaboration with MCRHRDI. The university had earlier agreed in principle to conduct executive education programmes in Hyderabad, with the state government working towards a formal agreement.
Telangana is also pursuing academic partnerships with institutions including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Purdue University, the University of London, Virginia Tech and Northeastern University. The proposed collaborations could cover executive education, dual-degree programmes, faculty development and research.
Reddy said discussions were also underway with MIT and Purdue to explore setting up offshore campuses in Hyderabad. The state has been positioning the city as a destination for international institutions seeking an academic and research presence in India.
The government is also planning an Education Hub at Bharat Future City, bringing together universities, industry, research institutions and skill-development initiatives as part of its broader vision for a global knowledge hub.
However, details of the Harvard programmes, including courses, eligibility, fees and admission procedures, have not yet been announced.
The developments come ahead of the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled for December, to which members of the UK education sector have been invited.