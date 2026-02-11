Hyderabad to host DM-CX-Loyalty Summit 2026 in April

The DM-CX-Loyalty Summit 2026, will be held on April 15–16 at T-Hub in Hyderabad. The event, organised and hosted by Indian-American entrepreneur Dr Tausif Malik, will focus on customer experience (CX), direct marketing (DM) and loyalty.

According to the organisers, more than 300 senior leaders are expected to attend the summit, which will be held under the theme “From Data to Devotion”.

The programme will include keynote sessions, panel discussions, workshops, networking meetings, a solutions expo and the inaugural DM, CX & Loyalty Awards.

The organisers said that the event comes at a time when India’s loyalty market, which is growing at 18.3 per cent annually, is projected to reach USD 3.58 billion.

They added that the global loyalty market, which is valued at USD 16.44 billion in 2026, is expected to grow to USD 32.52 billion by 2031. The press release also referred to US–India and EU–India trade deals that aim to support smoother data flows and digital trade.

Dr Tausif Malik, who is part of the organising committee, said, “Our mission aligns with the Viksit Bharat imperative. Building a developed India requires developed, globally-benchmarked customer relationships. Loyalty, driven by intelligent relevance and trust, is a core pillar of a mature economy.”

The summit will also include a startup showcase zone that will display technology solutions, investor pitch sessions that will connect founders with funding networks, and CXO roundtables that will bring together industry leaders. Organisers said that participants will include CXOs, founders, investors and strategy heads from sectors such as banking, retail, e-commerce, SaaS, media and healthcare.