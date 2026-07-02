Hyderabad start-up partners with CSIR–NIIST to turn fruit pulp into fuel

Thiruvananthapuram, July 2 (IANS): In a move that could open new avenues for sustainable biofuel production and reduce post-harvest losses in the horticulture sector, CSIR–National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR–NIIST) at Thiruvananthapuram has entered into a partnership with Hyderabad-based biotechnology start-up 3CousinLabs (3CL) to evaluate the commercial potential of producing ethanol from seasonal fruits.