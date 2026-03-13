CSIR-IICT aims to boost MSMEs with tech and research support

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): A key focus of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, is translational research and technology transfer, particularly to support MSMEs and emerging industries. Many MSMEs require access to reliable technologies, pilot-scale validation, and scientific expertise to scale up their manufacturing processes, according to a press release.

Srinivas Reddy, Director CSIR-IICT MSME, stated in the release that the MSME Industry Interaction Meeting today with Laghu Udyog Bharati has been organised to create a platform where MSME entrepreneurs can directly interact with SIR-ICT scientists and learn about technologies that can be adopted for industrial applications.

Through collaboration with CSIR-IICT, MSMEs can benefit from technology licensing, process optimisation and consultancy, pilot-scale validation and scale-up support, and collaborative research and product development.

As per the release, around 75 MSME entrepreneurs from sectors such as chemicals, APLs, polymers, food technologies, energy, and environmental technologies are participating in this interaction.

We believe that strong partnerships between research institutions and MME industries are essential for accelerating innovation, strengthening domestic manufacturing, and building an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Reddy said.

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology has developed an indigenous process technology for Hydrazine Hydrate, an important industrial chemical used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, polymer industries, water treatment, and rocket propellants. This technology helps reduce dependence on imports and strengthens domestic chemical manufacturing capability, the press release stated.

Over the years, SIR-ICT has developed several indigenous process technologies and products that have strong potential for industrial adoption. Many of these technologies contribute to import substitution, cost-effective manufacturing, and sustainable chemical processes.

The institute has developed process technologies for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) that help reduce dependence on imported intermediates and support domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing.

CSIR-IICT scientists have developed advanced catalysis technologies that enable efficient production of fine chemicals and speciality chemicals with improved yields and reduced environmental impact, the release highlighted.

In the area of energy and environment technologies, SIR-IICT has developed biomethanation processes that convert agricultural and organic waste into biogas, providing decentralised clean energy solutions for institutions, markets, and communities.

SIR-IICT remains committed to translating research into technologies that generate industrial growth, economic value, and societal impact.

(ANI)