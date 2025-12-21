Hyderabad Book Fair now open for literature enthusiasts

The 38th Hyderabad Book Fair was inaugurated on Friday, with Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao urging that books move beyond shelves and become part of everyday life. “Books that promote values in society should be made available in libraries, and every gram panchayat should have one,” he said.

Stressing the importance of reading, the minister said the government would sanction Rs 1 crore for the purchase of books to set up libraries and allocate Rs 10 lakh to each district for the same purpose. “Every home should become a library, and everyone must take responsibility to promote reading,” he said.

According to officials, 368 stalls have been set up at the fair, with book launches scheduled in six slots every day. A total of 54 book launches will be held during the event. A book walk will also be organised on December 24 from Lower Tank Bund to NTR Stadium.