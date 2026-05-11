IIT-Patna BTech student from Hyderabad dies of electrocution while playing cricket on campus

Patna (PTI): A student died after allegedly coming in contact with an electric pole while playing cricket on the IIT-Patna campus on Saturday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as fourth-year BTech student Harshit Raj, a resident of Chandanagar in Hyderabad, they said.
Security In-charge of the college Deepak Kumar Chaurasia informed police that the student collapsed after suffering an electric shock while playing cricket on the campus around 6 am. He was taken to Netaji Subhash Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, SDPO (Danapur-2) Amrendra Kumar Jha told reporters.
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