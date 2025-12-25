Hungarian Govt rolls out 200 Scholarships to Indian students

New Delhi: The Hungarian Government is providing scholarships to 200 Indian students for pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies in Hungary.

Out of these, 50 are for undergraduate courses, 75 are for postgraduate courses, and 30 are for PhD courses. Candidates applying for Postgraduate Courses and Research may choose from the 40 Scholarships (Part Time), while Interpreter, Translator and Literary Translator Studies can select from five scholarships.

According to a report in NDTV, the scholarships are being provided according to the provisions specified in the Educational Exchange Programme Agreement signed between the Ministry of Human Capacities of Hungary and the Ministry of Education.