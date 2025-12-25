Hungarian Govt rolls out 200 Scholarships to Indian students

New Delhi: The Hungarian Government is providing scholarships to 200 Indian students for pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies in Hungary.
Out of these, 50 are for undergraduate courses, 75 are for postgraduate courses, and 30 are for PhD courses. Candidates applying for Postgraduate Courses and Research may choose from the 40 Scholarships (Part Time), while Interpreter, Translator and Literary Translator Studies can select from five scholarships.
According to a report in NDTV, the scholarships are being provided according to the provisions specified in the Educational Exchange Programme Agreement signed between the Ministry of Human Capacities of Hungary and the Ministry of Education.
Candidates applying for the scholarship must abide by the following criteria:
Must be an Indian citizen
Applicants born after August 31, 2008, will not be considered.
Applicants must possess at least 60 per cent in the last examination passed.
They must have completed their last study programme from a recognised Indian Educational Institute only. However, students who have availed Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship may apply provided they apply for a different/ higher level of study programme.
Must have applied online to Tempus Public Foundation.
The deadline for submission of the online application is January 15, 2026.
The applicant will be required to send a printout of the online application (with supporting documents) to 'The Section Officer, International Cooperation Section, Room No.-508 A, University Grants Commission, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi-110 002, by January 22, 2026.